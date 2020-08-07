BJP Inducts Roy and Ritesh Naik into party; When Asked About Police-Drug Mafia-Nexus ‘There are So Many Roy’s’ Says BJP Leader

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday inducted Roy Naik and Ritesh Naik – sons of former state Home Minister and current Congress MLA from Ponda Ravi Naik – into the party, but they denied of Roy Naik is same as Roy Ravi Naik who was involved into the Police-Drug Mafia-Nexus…

The induction was held in the presence of AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik, Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar and the state BJP President Sadanand Shet Tanawade.

However, many questions were raised on the BJP’s alleged U-turn in politics as, in 2010, according to reports, BJP had questioned Roy Naik’s involvement in a police-drug mafia nexus.

This, however, was rubbished by the state’s BJP president claiming that his party never accused ‘Roy Ravi Naik’ in this nexus.

“There are so many Roy’s. He is Roy Ravi Naik. Show us one single statement where BJP has named Roy Ravi Naik. There are reports of Roy being involved in a drug nexus. Now I don’t know which Roy you are talking about. There may be many Roy’s. Give me a specific statement and I will reply,” he said in a reply to a question from the media.

To put to perspective, in 2010, BJP – then in the opposition – had demanded the resignation of Congress leader Ravi naik, the Home Minister then, after an Israeli national’s statement claiming the involvement of Ravi Naik’s son – Roy Naik – in the police-drug mafia nexus.

The BJP surprisingly, however, rejected all of these claims yesterday.

Durgadas Kamat, vice-president of Goa Forward Party tweeted saying, “CM @DrPramodSawant was confused between Corona and COVID. @BJP4Goa President confused between Roy Naik and Roy Ravi Naik,” adding that the BJP president should update himself on the news which will clear his confusion.

CM @DrPramodPSawant was confused between #Corona& #Covid. @BJP4Goa President confused between Roy Naik & Roy Ravi Naik. ग्रेट ! But @ShetSadanand should update himself with this @oheraldogoa news dated 10th July 2010. This will clear his confusion! pic.twitter.com/irBdQ97l4G — Durgadas Kamat (@durgadasskamat) August 6, 2020

Congress MLA Ravi Naik, reacting to this development said, that his sons are matured enough to decide for themselves.