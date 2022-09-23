Complaints Registered Against 8 Defected Congress MLAs For Breaking Loyalty Oath.

The complaints were filed by the Activists Swapnesh Sherlekar and Roshan Mathias against 8 Congress MLAs including Digambar Kamat and Michael Lobo who pledged in January their loyalty to the congress party at the Mahalaxmi temple in Panjim.

Eight members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) of the Indian National Congress (INC) in Goa joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, 14 September, Goa.

The news of the party changing from Congress to BJP was breaking down the headlines on Wednesday morning.

Recently Activists Swapnesh Sherlekar and Roshan Mathias, in their separate complaints, named the eight MLAs Digambar Kamat, Micheal Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Aleixo Sequiera, Sankalp Amonkar, Rajesh Faldessai, Kedar Naik and Rudolfo Fernandes.

Two activists have filed separate complaints with the police against the eight MLAs who defected from the Congress to the BJP on September 14 for allegedly hurting both Hindu and Catholic sentiments by failing to abide by the loyalty oath they had taken at the Mahalaxmi Temple and Bambolim Cross ahead of the Assembly election in February.

The two complaints filed at Panjim Police Station urged the police to file an FIR against the eight MLAs alleging that they “disrespected and insulted” the gods of both religions and “deeply hurt” the sentiments of the Hindus and Catholics in Goa.

In their pledge, they stated that if elected to a Congress ticket, they would remain with the party through their five-year term as MLAs.

The complainants said that the “unethical, immoral and belittling act” committed by the eight MLAs would set a bad precedent for the next generation.

Sherlekar said on Thursday that if the police did not act on their complaint they would take the matter to court.