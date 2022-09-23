Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin Youtube
Advertisement

Complaints Registered Against 8 Defected Congress MLAs For Breaking Loyalty Oath.

The complaints were filed by the Activists Swapnesh Sherlekar and Roshan Mathias against 8 Congress MLAs including Digambar Kamat and Michael Lobo who pledged in January their loyalty to the congress party at the Mahalaxmi temple in Panjim.
Congress MLAs Joined BJP
8 defected congress MLAS Joined BJP
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share

The complaints were filed by the Activists Swapnesh Sherlekar and Roshan Mathias against 8 Congress MLAs including Digambar Kamat and Michael Lobo who pledged in January their loyalty to the congress party at the Mahalaxmi temple in Panjim.

Eight members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) of the Indian National Congress (INC) in Goa joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, 14 September, Goa. 

The news of the party changing from Congress to BJP was breaking down the headlines on Wednesday morning. 

Recently Activists Swapnesh Sherlekar and Roshan Mathias, in their separate complaints, named the eight MLAs Digambar Kamat, Micheal Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Aleixo Sequiera, Sankalp Amonkar, Rajesh Faldessai, Kedar Naik and Rudolfo Fernandes. 

Two activists have filed separate complaints with the police against the eight MLAs who defected from the Congress to the BJP on September 14 for allegedly hurting both Hindu and Catholic sentiments by failing to abide by the loyalty oath they had taken at the Mahalaxmi Temple and Bambolim Cross ahead of the Assembly election in February.

The two complaints filed at Panjim Police Station urged the police to file an FIR against the eight MLAs alleging that they “disrespected and insulted” the gods of both religions and “deeply hurt” the sentiments of the Hindus and Catholics in Goa. 

In their pledge, they stated that if elected to a Congress ticket, they would remain with the party through their five-year term as MLAs. 

The complainants said that the “unethical, immoral and belittling act” committed by the eight MLAs would set a bad precedent for the next generation.

Sherlekar said on Thursday that if the police did not act on their complaint they would take the matter to court.  

Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read...

Online Casino in India

How Reliable Are Online Casinos in India? 

September 22, 2022 No Comments

Ethically and politically, gambling is banned in India except for casinos in Goa, which is known as the Las Vegas of India and Sikkim, which also have casinos but Goa is the biggest hub with the advantage of floating casinos.    

Read More »
Hilltop Owner Arrested

Hilltop Owner Arrested In a Drug Case

September 22, 2022 No Comments

Hilltop is a very well-known joint / restaurant situated at Vagator in North Goa and it is famous amongst the foragers and domestic tourists alike who have come under the radar in a drug case that has been registered in Hyderabad.

Read More »
Drugs in Goa

Six States To Meet in Goa To Deal With The Drug Menace

September 20, 2022 No Comments

In just 6 months’ time, over 92kg of narcotics were seized in goa in different incidents. Goa police have seized drugs worth Rs 2 crore over the first six months of 2022 and have arrested 54 persons including foreigners. A decisive meeting of six states including Goa will be held on Thursday in the state to deliberate measures to curb the drug menace. 

Read More »
Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube Linkedin

Subscribe to Newsletter

SECTIONS

ELEMENTS

PARTNER SITES

ABOUT

Copyright © 2020 Goa Prism | Powered by Creative Concept Media

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube Linkedin