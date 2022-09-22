5 Bangladeshi Staying Without Valid Documents in Bicholim Goa Issued Home Restriction Order

The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Goa has issued a home restriction order to five Bangladesh nationals, who have been staying at Bicholim for the past five years without valid documents. A senior police officer said that during intelligence gathering, the anti-terrorist squad (ATS) of Goa police, including police inspector Vilesh Durbhatkar, suspected that the five persons are Bangladesh nationals.

All five were working as scrap pickers and have been staying in goa for nearly 10 years, including five years in Valpoi.

The ATS had been keeping an eye on them for a few days, later ATS Sleuths approached them. During the interrogation, the police confirmed that they are from Bangladesh.

Police said that they had moved to Goa from Bengaluru. The five persons who are placed under home restrictions are known to be MD Anoar Akhon, Hilal Akhon, Hasan Miyn, Noor Jahan begum, and Raja Akhon.

ATS has been keeping continuous Vigil to identify Bangladesh nationals living in the state. The FRRO officer said that Bicholim police will keep an eye on them.

In case they are not traceable during the renewal, then a first information report (FIR) will be filed against them.

Details such as an address in Bangladesh and the address of the local police station in that country will be obtained, and the ministry of external affairs will contact the high commission of Bangladesh to issue the family emergency travel documents as these persons don’t have passports and visas, the officers informed.

Once that is done, custody of the family will be handed over to the border security force to deport them.

After keeping a watch on them for a few days, ATS Sleuths approached them during an inquiry, police confirmed that they had moved to Goa from Bengaluru.