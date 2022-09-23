Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin Youtube
A 31-Year-Old Youth Drown at Dudhsagar Waterfalls While Taking Selfie

The trend of taking a selfie for posting on social media many times costs lives to the youth who risks their lives to the liking that perfect shot in one such incident a 31-year-old youth was feared dead in Dudhsagar falls while taking selfies.  
Youth Drown at Dudhsagar Waterfalls
All of us love clicking selfies but getting carried away can lead to the risk of life. Goa is a place where tourists came to enjoy and relax but at some point, they forget that their life is more important. Wherein the tourist came and do stunts that end up taking their life. 

India has reported the maximum number of deaths due to clicking selfies in previous years. Goa has refrained people from clicking selfies 24 no selfie zones have sprung up in Goa post the alarming increase in deaths resulting from not being careful while clicking selfies in certain areas.

People tend to forget that their safety is also in their own hands, not just their phones. 

In a shocking incident a tourist from Bhopal namely Arpit Shukla 31, is feared drowned at the Dudhsagar waterfalls on Monday evening.

Police inspector Sanjay Dalvi told reporters that he was part of a five-member group that had arrived at the falls around 5:30 pm. Dalvi said he was standing on a protection wall and was clicking photographs when he slipped and fell. 

Immediately an alarm was raised and police and RPF personnel, and forest officials, rushed to the spot. Machinery was requisitioned for the rescue operation, but as it was dark, it couldn’t be launched.

Navy divers have already been intimated, police said. 

