With 259 Covid-19 Positive Cases in Goa, State’s Tally Crosses 8000

The state’s total confirmed coronavirus positive cases crossed the eight thousand mark today after the state reported 259 confirmed positive cases. Also, two deaths were reported as per the Directorate of Health Services daily media bulletin.

A 74-year old woman from Khorlim, Mapusa passed away yesterday due to the infection at the Goa Medical College. Another 40-year old male from Karaswada, Mapusa was brought dead to the North Goa District Hospital today. His test results later were Covid-19 positive.

Total confirmed positive cases in the state climbed to 8206, while currently, 2332 are active cases. 72 people have succumbed to the infection in total.

The coronavirus figures in the state continue to rise alarmingly. The capital city of Panaji and surrounding areas is also witnessing a surge in cases. After one death was reported in Altinho area of the city earlier this week, over 100 samples were collected. Ten people tested positive there. One person who tested positive reportedly is a security guard at GMC.

In Valpoi, three police personnel attached to the Valpoi Police station also tested positive. Another new worry for the state authorities is the Old Goa police station after multiple staff members tested positive for the infectious disease today.

Loading...

Of the 3626 samples sent for testing today, 2059 were negative, while 259 were reported positive. 1308 reports are awaited as per the bulletin.

The Urban Health Centre at Panaji has reported a total of 98 cases, while the health centres at Chichalim and Vasco continue to report the bulk of the cases in the state.

Meanwhile, Cuncolim MLA Clafasio Dias was discharged today from GMC, while another 207 patients were declared recovered today.

The COVID care centre at the Dr Shyamaprasad Mukherjee stadium in Bambolim has begun operations. Primary and urban health centres of Panaji, Chimbel, Khorlim and Porvorim areas will be providing their doctors and other medical staff at this care centre on a rotational basis.