Apple Unveils Its Online Store in India But Is Really Worth It?

If you are the avid Apple user and you live in India then you will surely aware that till date you were not able to purchase any Apple products directly from their official website and the moment you go their websites it used to direct you to contact the local resellers, but now Apple has open the doors to their online store in India too, but the question here is, is it worth buying from their online store?

Before Apple Store Online come to India we had only two options, either to buy from the local resellers or buy the products online from any of the e-commerce stores but now the entry of Apple Store Online in India has given us another option most of us were waiting for a long time. The store offers a full range of its products and services directly to customers across India.

According to the reports, the online store offers a range of new services that haven’t been available to Indian users before. The customers can now interact with Apple Specialists, who can help customers with a range of product-related queries – from custom-configuring a Mac to set up new devices. Customers can get advice, receive guidance, and learn about new products directly from Apple in Hindi and English.

According to the reports, the basic advantage of the Apple Store Online is the custom configuration of Mac to set up a new device, now with an online store, you can set up your Mac the way you desire and it is possible with just click of a button.

Another advantage of buying from the online store is one to one customer support from the Apple Specialist in English and Hindi Languages. Now you don’t have to run to your local reseller for the apple knowledge base as you will get that right on the online store 24X7.

The new Apple Trade-in Program will help you to exchange your old Apple iPhone for the new one by getting the trade-in discount. Besides the trade-in program the apple online store will also have financing options.

According to an ANI report, the platform also offers a range of affordable services and products. Students can shop for a Mac or iPad with special pricing and receive discounts on accessories. The Cupertino giant’s AppleCare+ service – which extends the standard two-year limited warranty and adds accidental damage coverage – is also being offered to Indian customers for the first time.

Apple has also rolled out a contactless delivery option to minimize exposure to the COVID-19 pandemic. Orders that do not require a signature will be left at the customer’s door, and those that do will need only a verbal confirmation from a safe distance instead of a written signature.

A range of no-contact or limited-contact payment options is also being made available to buyers, who can pay for items via credit and debit card, credit card EMI, RuPay, UPI, Net Banking, and credit card on delivery.

Apple is also offering “signature” gift wrap and personalized engraving on select products. For example, AirPods can be adorned with emoji or text in English, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu. Engraving is available for iPad and Apple Pencil too but is restricted to English text.

According to the reports, Apple is also planning to set up its first flagship brick-and-mortar store set to open in Mumbai in 2021.