Apple Pencil: Is it Really Worth Buying?

If you are an Apple fan, and own a bunch of Apple products, then the Apple Pencil would be the next thing you are thinking of buying. However, if you are new to this arena, you must be wondering why the Apple Pencil is so expensive and so hyped. The price of Apple products has beaten the market in the past, and not everyone can afford them. The reality is that it is a very far-fetched dream for few and a status symbol for others.

For those who are interested in the same, let us handle the task for you and you can continue reading from your seat.

Apple introduced a number of styluses in its product range and have just expanded their scope with Apple Pencil. There is no denying that Apple Pencil is very expensive and costs four times what competing products cost, but here are the reasons that set Apple Pencil apart from the crowd and make it stand out:

Design: Regarding the design, the Apple Pencil features a beautiful white cover with a trademark brand color. It’s completely light weight, so it’ll feel like using an ordinary pencil. When it comes to comfort, it is as comfortable as a normal pencil and can detect the amount of pressure you apply. It requires very little pressure to ink itself on your iPad and does so just by touching it.

Functionality: You can choose thick, thin, pen, pencil, and many more options from the Apple Pencil just at the touch of a button. You can also erase written content, undo, and redo it without any hassle. Touch is super smooth and does not lag at all.

Finish: In comparison to other brands, the Apple Pencil’s tip has a smooth finish compared to other brands. In detail, it was discovered that other brands of pencils had a pointy tip, which can damage or scratch the screen when used harshly, whereas the Apple Pencil has a rounded tip, so there is no chance of damage occurring.

Apple has always been synonymous with high-quality and expensive products. Regardless of the type of technology they produce, it has always been in demand. The reason for Apple’s popularity is that they have never lowered the bar for the quality of their products and have always justified expectations, having a worldwide reputation and excellent reputation. Thus, this also holds true for Apple’s latest gimmick, the Apple Pencil.

It took a lot of thought and consideration to design the Apple Pencil. Apple interviewed thousands of creatives and everyday users to determine what they wanted from an Apple Pencil. During the interview, they were asked what they disliked about the first generation Apple Pencil and what they wanted from the next generation. Eventually, the second-generation Apple Pencil was built with much higher costs, but it’s probably worth it. Below are the reasons that clarifies whether or not the Apple Pencil is worth its money:

Designed and Built with Love and Craftsmanship

It’s made of plastic, but it doesn’t feel like it. It weighs just under 3/4 of an ounce, but what does that actually mean? As opposed to the 1st generation Apple Pencil, it is not top-heavy.

Apple Pencil 2nd generation is for iPad Pro (3rd and 4th generation of the 12.9″ display, or 1st and 2nd generation of the 11″ display). The “Pro” Pencil is designed for use with the iPad Pro. With its shorter length and balance, this Apple Pencil feels great in your hand.

Be prepared to walk away with an Apple Pencil if you visit an Apple Store to try it out. That’s how good it is. Its look and feel are second to none. It is best if you hold it in your hand and close your eyes to appreciate the quality craftsmanship. The first thing you’ll notice is its notch on one side, something that differentiates it from its round predecessor. Despite being relatively short, it has a great flat finish. It’s just right.

As a result of the slightly indented side, you’ll unintentionally play with it for a few minutes. The more you interact with it, the more you will love it. The tip of the pencil is not too sharp, but sharp enough to distinguish pixels from one another.

Designed by Apple for Apple, the Apple Pencil

Apple Pencil is the standard in today’s digital pencil industry, but it is unlikely to be beaten. Why? Because of the fact that it was designed by Apple for its own devices.

Like iOS, the Apple Pencil is what the iPad Pro is like iOS. The case was designed exclusively for use with the iPad Pro. Apple Pencil won’t work on any other tablet, even if it is connected via Bluetooth. This means that there will never be a digital pencil that performs better than one offered by Apple itself.

The Apple Pencil 2 can be upgraded to AppleCare+. Among other “insurance” offerings, AppleCare+ goes one step further by replacing (or worse, fixing) their digital pencil in the event of a malfunction. Beginning with, Apple’s customer support is quite different from its competitors. While other companies will not fix or replace an item, even if it is guaranteed, Apple’s focus is on enhancing the customer experience.

Customers who purchased AppleCare+ at the time of purchase will receive a replacement for items that have exceeded the 1-year limited warranty. AppleCare+ only costs $29, and protects the device for two years after purchase. AppleCare+ will cover the Apple Pencil if you purchase the iPad Pro and Apple Pencil at the same time, if you get AppleCare+ for your iPad too. Because AppleCare+ covers accessories, if an iPad Pro and AppleCare+ are purchased together.

Replacement heads that are easily accessible and inexpensive

Apple Pencil tips are designed to last forever. Occasionally, you may find an embedded object in the plastic tip of the Apple Pencil itself. There may come a time when you accidentally drop the Apple Pencil, causing damage to its tip. In such cases, you will have to replace the tip, which Apple makes very easy.

Apple Pencil comes with an extra tip in the box in case you find yourself in such a situation. So check the white box it came in. If you don’t have the box with the replacement tip that came with your Apple pencil, you can purchase a set of Apple Pencil tips at the Apple Store for $19, or you can order them from Apple’s website.

If the tip of your Apple Pencil is damaged in any way, do not try to compensate by writing or drawing using the un-dented side. Remove it and replace it. You can replace the tip by unscrewing it counterclockwise with your index and middle fingers. When removing the tip, be careful not to damage or bend the protruding metal piece. Gently thread the new replacement tip in, this time turning it clockwise. It should only be finger tight, not overtightened.

Having shown you how easy it is to replace the tip, notice how easy it was. There are competitors that do not include replacement tips, such as Logitec’s Crayon Digital Pencil. Yet, in another sense, that “crayon” was actually designed for students!

Pixel-perfect precision and a lot more with the Apple Pencil 2

The Apple Pencil can actually distinguish one pixel from another (even though you might not be able to see it, but it’s amazing). With its remarkable accuracy, you can draw exactly what you want.

The Apple Pencil was designed to function exactly like a regular pencil. If you press harder, the impression will be darker. The softer you press, the lighter the impression. There are many artists who tilt their pencils to “shade” an object. Again, the harder you press, the greater the impact. The object in question will appear lighter if you gently shade it.

The original Apple Pencil had a latency of 0.20 seconds (20 milliseconds), while the second-generation Apple Pencil has a latency of 0.009 (9 milliseconds). That’s a 55% reduction in latency! How does the difference arise? Whether you believe it or not, the iPad Pro’s iPad OS makes all the difference. Apple’s iPad Pro has a 120 Hz refresh rate, compared to 60 Hz on all other iPads. When you use an Apple Pencil on an iPad Pro, you will be unable to detect any lag time at all.

The Apple Pencil snuggles up to the iPad like a best friend when you place it on top. No longer are you required to connect it to a lightning cable, or dreadfully, stick it into the side of the iPad to charge it. Not only does it attach to your iPad for a convenient place to reside, but it also charges! This is a much better idea than sticking it out the side of the iPad.

The Apple Pencil to an iPad is equivalent to the mouse of a computer. With it, precise measurements can be made, using it is easy, and even natural. Above all, it is fun to use!

In case you are not satisfied with the Apple Pencil for any reason, you can always return it within 14 days of your purchase date, and Apple will issue you a full refund. However, that certainly won’t be the case, once you use it, you will find it a joy to use.

