Apple Launched iPhone 13 Starting at Just 69,900 at California Event

The launch event by Apple for the iPhone 13 series was annoyed at the apple event held on 14th September 2021 at 10:30 PM IST at California. The event was streamed across the world on youtube. The event started with talking about Apple TV+.

With more than four million people watching the live event together, only shows what a huge name Apple has built in the market.

Various Apple products were launched at this event. Many iPhone owners are eagerly waiting to book a new iPhone from the 13 series soon.

The following 4 iPhones have been launched in the 13 series:

iPhone 13 mini: Rs 69,900

iPhone 13: Rs 79,900

iPhone 13 Pro: Rs 1,19,900

iPhone 13 Pro Max: Rs 1,29,900

The prices are a lot like what we expected. Not only that, but they also revealed the new prices of the iPhone 12 series and iPhone SE.

This launch event was not only for the iPhone 13 series but also iPad Mini. The Wi-Fi models of the iPad start at Rs. 30,900, and Wi-Fi + Cellular models at Rs. 42,900, in Silver and Space Grey, finishes.

The new iPad starts with 64GB of storage variant – double the storage of the previous generation. A 256GB option is also available. The prices of the new iPad mini start in India at Rs. 46,900 for Wi-Fi and Rs. 60,900 Wi-Fi + Cellular models.

Apple also announced a free software update which will be iOS 15 which will be available from Monday, 20th September 2021.

The new camera in iPhone 13 pro will have the following features:

Triple-camera setup

A 77mm telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom

An f/1.8 aperture ultra-wide-angle camera with macro photography,

An f/1.5 wide-angle lens with the largest sensor ever

Dolby Vision HDR video recording

Macro slow-motion video mode

Cinematic Mode

4K video recording at 30fps in ProRes mode

With all these features, one is surely tempted to buy the new one!

Zomato through its official account on Twitter, tweeted immediately after the event hilariously noticing that the iPhone 12 and 13 barely have a difference of camera positioning on the phone’s body.

iPhone 12 vs iPhone 13 pic.twitter.com/V3hzWb0eSQ — zomato (@zomato) September 14, 2021

The last product apple launched is the Apple Watch Series 7 with lots of features and benefits were revealed at the event including that it offers retina display, offers more screen area when compared to Series 6, rounded corners, up to 70 per cent brighter, newer watch faces, IPX6 certification, new watch faces, improved charging experience, fast charging USB C cable, and more. Apple Watch Series 7 comes in several vibrant colours including red, black, white and more. Apple Watch Series 7 starts at a price of Rs 46,000. It will be available this fall.