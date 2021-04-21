iPhone Users Get Two Major WhatsApp Features That Android Users Don’t Have

Somehow the Apple always tries to stay ahead in the race whether it’s a dark mode or privacy apple gets it first. Recently WhatsApp has introduced two major features for iOS users. With the latest update, what are those updates, and how you can enable it, let’s take a look at this article…

A few days ago, the features had appeared in the beta version of the messaging app, but now WhatsApp has officially released them for iOS users. Android users might get the features soon but as of now, there is no update on the same.

Users will now be able to see larger images and video previews. The new update has also improved the Disappearing Message feature. You will find these features in the latest 2.21.71 stable iOS version of WhatsApp. The update is already available on Apple’s App Store.

WhatsApp has made it easier to view the photos or videos you share on the platform. You will now be able to check out full photo and a video without clicking on them. Once you share an image or a video, WhatsApp displays much bigger than the small square preview that you see currently. The feature is yet to make its debut in the Android version of WhatsApp. The company is soon expected to release it for Android users too.

The second update is that it allows all participants in a group to change the Disappearing Messages setting. Earlier, the messaging app only allowed admins to control Disappearing Messages.

However, a group admin can still change group settings to allow only admins to turn disappearing messages on or off. The admins can control by changing the “Edit Group Info” setting, as per the changelog. WhatsApp has basically given both the options so that users can choose any one feature as per their preference.

Disappearing Messages feature deletes messages in an individual or group chat after seven days. But, you will first have to enable the feature to use it. It is important to note that enabling this option won’t affect messages you previously sent to any chat. The new Disappearing Messages feature is already available on the Android version of the messaging app. WhatsApp had launched the disappearing messages feature last year.