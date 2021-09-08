Apple Makes Announcement of California Event 9.14 With Transparent Apple Logo

Apple on 7th September, 2021 made an announcement that they will be holding a special event September 14th, 2021, Tuesday at 10:00 A.M. The event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theatre on the Apple Park Campus in Cupertino, California.

The event will be virtual and Apple is expected to unveil some exciting stuff right from iPhone 13 to Apple Watch 7.

There are speculations that Apple might even reveal AirPods 3 and even the iPad Mini 6.

Apple has had two events so far in 2021. The first event was in April and second in June, where the people saw many new upgrades and devices.

Apple typically hosts three to four events in a year. The fall events are usually scheduled in September and October.

The September events usually focus on new iPhones and Apple Watch upgrades while the October event typically features new Macs and iPads.

We’re California Streaming on September 14th. See you real soon. 🏞 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/OjOvJFXlHd — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) September 7, 2021

The event is being held online as the company decided to delay its return to in-person work due to the rise in cases due to COVID-19.

Apple originally said that all employees would be required to come into the office three days a week starting in September. If Apple had stuck with that time frame, an in-person event would have been “plausible”.

We are expecting a few things from the tech giant this time. This includes the iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7, AirPods 3, iPad Mini 6, a larger iMac powered by Apple’s M1 chip, a more affordable Apple Display, a new MacBook Pro and Mac Pro with a rumoured update to Apple’s M1 chip.

We’re also on the lookout for an Apple competitor to Amazon Echo Show smart display, a sound bar with a built-in Apple TV and an Apple AR/VR headset.