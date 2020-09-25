Ponda School Files Police Complaint After Nude Picture Posted During Online Class

A Ponda based higher secondary school has filed a formal police complaint after an ‘unknown youth’ displayed certain nude pictures during an online class that was being conducted by a teacher.

The development caused quite a buzz among the students, prompting the school authorities to lodge a formal police complaint.

According to the principal of the institution, the youth posted a nude photo of some foreign model during a class 12 commerce class through the comment chat box of the online class that was underway.

The principal has filed a formal police complaint before the Ponda police station, and the police have booked the offense under the Information Technology Act.

As per police officials, they stated that they will be trying to ascertain whether the youth was a genuine student of the class, or if he had misused a passcode and class ID and joined that class which was meant for students of that class only.

Further, the police stated that they will be looking into the phone details of the youth that joined the online class and posted the nude photos.

Online classes is being conducted across schools in the state for students in view of the coronavirus pandemic, while certain schools have resumed classes in a partial manner, mostly for class 9 to 12.

To recall, earlier in June, a Panaji based school had also filed a police complaint after certain students took screenshots of the teacher’s faces from the live online class and had morphed the images into demeaning ones and had posted them on social media platforms like Instagram.