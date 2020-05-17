Another 426 Russian Passengers Left Goa on the 36th relief Flight

Till date around 7000 foreigners stranded in Goa have been sent to their respective countries in several flights taken off from the Dabolim Airpot in Goa. This is the 36th relief flight which left Goa with 426 stranded Russian passengers on board.

Loading... Loading... Loading... Loading...

According to the tweet by Goa Airport, over 7,000 passengers have been sent to different parts of the world since the lockdown. The relief flight left from Dabolim Airport on Thursday, carrying about 426 Russian tourists stranded in the State, said the sources.

“B777 of Rossiya took off from Goa International Airport to Russia with 413 adult and 13 infants as 36th relief flight today evening. More than 7000 pax sent to different parts of the world,” stated the Dabolim airport tweet.

According to The Goan, the relief flight arranged by the Russian Government was supposed to bring 31 stranded Indians from Russia bit the flight arrived Dabolim airport without any passengers on Thursday afternoon.

Loading...

Sources at the airport said a team of police and health officials had been present at the Airport on Thursday anticipating the arrival of the 31 stranded Indians from Russia, to conduct the necessary health and security checks.

When contacted, Airport Director Gagan Malik said airport authorities had made all necessary arrangements to receive stranded Indians at Dabolim Airport in case they had to arrive. “We were fully geared and a team of doctors and officials of the health department were also present at the Airport but no Indians have arrived by the relief flight from Russia,” said Malik.

Somehow every country believes in sending the empty flights to pick up their own people from across the globe. As far as the case of Air India is concerned, the planes are flying empty and bringing back the stranded people from all over the world.