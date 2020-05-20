8 More New Covid-19 cases reported in Goa, the tally reaches to 46

with the 8 new cases reported in Goa in the morning of 20th May, the tally reaches to 46 in the former green state which does not remain green anymore. Both North and south districts of Goa have confirmed cases of Covid-19.

According to the reports, 8 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on May 20 in Goa, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Goa to 46. Among the total people infected as on date, 7 have recovered and none have passed away.

If you take a look at the numbers given to the state in terms of the number of cases among all the state and union territories in India Goa comes to the 25th position while Maharastra retaining the number one position with 37136 reported cases.

District-wise breakup is available for 7 of the total 46 cases reported in the state. North Goa had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 6 confirmed infections while one case was from south Goa.

