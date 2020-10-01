55 Percent of Total COVID Deaths Occurred in Goa in The Month of September

The month of September has been nothing short of deadly for the state in its fight against the pandemic, as covid-19 cases have continued to surge, with numbers crossing 700 cases per day two occasions.

On Wednesday, Goa recorded 641 new positive cases, with nine deaths, four in Goa Medical College and ESI, while one succumbed at a private hospital in North Goa.

To put into perspective, consider Goa’s situation this way. At the end of August, Goa had 17,418 total confirmed cases, however, a month later, Goa has crossed the 33,000 total confirmed cases, adding 16,000 cases this month. The state added as many cases in a month, then what it initially did since the beginning of the pandemic.

The month of September has also been fatal in terms of casualties, with 236 deaths reported within this month itself. 55% of the total deaths recorded in Goa occurred this month itself, and as Chief Minister Pramod Sawant claims that the state will fight towards zero mortality, the ground situation appears completely different.

The state also lost noted persons, including famous general practician Dr. Mario Godinho from Margao, who despite being a well-renowned doctor, was subjected to complete medical lapses at Goa’s top hospital. He passed away at a time private hospital in Margao a week later. (Read more here)

This month North Goa has witnessed more cases than South Goa, with health centers at Sankhali and Mapusa reporting several cases. The capital city of Panaji currently has 311 active cases, while Porvorim continues to have the highest active cases in north Goa with 383 cases.

In south Goa, Margao has seen a marginal reduction in active cases, currently having 333, while Cortalim and Vasco are the next most affected.

The state’s apex hospital has been filled to its capacity, with several patients having to spend nights on stretchers. The Dean, Dr. Bandekar also admitted the same, adding that patients who have improved will be shifted to the new South Goa District hospital within these two to three days.

Goa’s surge however is expected to continue in the days to come, as the covid curve doesn’t appear to be flattened soon. The health minister Vishwajit Rane had earlier said that cases may even touch to 1000 cases a day in the coming weeks.

Goa’s recovery rate however continues to be on the higher side with 28,125 total recoveries, with a recovery rate of 84.16%.

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association’s Goa unit today announced that it will be withdrawing its teleconsultation programme for COVID-19 patients who were opting for home isolation.