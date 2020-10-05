First Official Case of Covid Re-Infection In The State Detected Among Two GMC Doctors

In what is being looked at as a major worry by healthcare workers and frontline medical staff, two cases of coronavirus re-infection have reportedly surfaced among two doctors associated with Goa Medical College and Hospital.

The two doctors had contracted the virus first about three months ago, and their re-infection now is being considered as the first official covid-19 re-infection in the state.

As reported, it is learnt that the two doctors were working in the core department and their re-infection has been confirmed by GMC Dean Dr. S.M Bandekar.

Of the two doctors who have been re-infected, one has a high fever and a patch of pneumonia in the lungs, while the other has a mild infection.

Across the world, there have been several cases of coronavirus re-infection, with the first reported case appearing from Hong Kong on August 24th. Other countries too also had cases of covid re-infection.

This comes as a tense situation for healthcare workers in Goa, as earlier during the initial months, several doctors and nurses had tested positive for the virus. Moreover, several were under the impression that recovering from the virus helps one develop immunity against covid-19. The re-infection of medical staff from GMC has not gone down well, as staff at several hospitals continue to be overworked during the pandemic situation in the state.

Most of the re-infection cases have begun surfacing about two to three months after the patient’s first infection with the virus.

The severity of the re-infection however has been varying, as it is learnt that some who have been re-infected with the virus have had a more severe infection the second time, including extensive body ache, fatigue, and high fever. The second infection has appeared to last for a longer time than the first.

The two medical doctors from GMC are currently recovering at the Panaji residency.

Meanwhile in Goa, a phenomenon called ‘silent hypoxemia’ is appearing to cause more deaths due to covid-19 in the state. This phenomenon basically means that patients do not appear to have breathlessness or any uneasiness despite their blood oxygen levels dropping dangerously low.

To prevent this, a regular check of one’s oxygen saturation levels with the help of an oximeter is necessary. Anything under 95% means that one should seek medical help and approach a hospital for treatment. Patients reaching hospitals late with the infection already affecting their lungs makes it difficult for hospitals to treat patients.

Meanwhile, the state’s recoveries have not crossed the 30,000 marks, with 506 persons being termed cured in the last 24 hours. There are currently 4838 active cases in the state.