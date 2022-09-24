A Cyclist Dies After Hit by Kadamba Bus at Chimbel Old Goa

In an unfortunate situation, a cyclist died on the spot. This incident took place on Chimbel-Old Goa road. The cyclist identified as Devu Mardolkar died on the spot when he was crushed under the tyre of Kadamba Transport Corporation’s Bus at the accident-prone Chimbel-Old Goa junction on Friday morning.

The accident took place during the morning busy hours at this junction. An eyewitness said that the deceased was crushed under the bus at the busy junction and died on the spot.

The number of road accidents across the Indian state of Goa in 2020 was around 2.4 thousand. Traffic discrepancies have been a major source of death, injury, and damage to property every year.

Over speeding of vehicles was the main reason for road accident casualties. The south Asian country ranked first out of 200 reported in world Road statistics that year for the number of road accident death.

In June 2022, Goa recorded 239 road accidents, as compared to 169 during the same month in 2021. Eighteen people lost their lives in 18 fatal accidents in June this year, as compared to 13 people in June 2021 most of them two-wheeler riders and pillions.

From January to June 2022, the state recorded 1,589 accidents, as against 1,332 for the same period last year a 19 percent increase. There has also been a major jump in the number of fatal accidents and people killed to date this year (January to June).