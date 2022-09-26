Goa on Its Way to Become Next Uttar Pradesh with The Rising Cases of Drugs

In its drive to curb the drug trade, Goa police and Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) have seized drugs worth Rs 31.69 lakh in nine different cases across the North Goa beach belt over the past 15 days, said North Goa, SP Shobhit Saxena. The largest quantity seized was over 14kgs of ganja worth Rs 14.5 lakh.

In a recent case, three persons were arrested by the Goa police on Sunday one in Fatorda, one in Zuarinagar, and one in Calangute with ganja.

The Fatorda police arrested a resident of Navelim on Sunday after he was caught red-handed with ganja worth nearly Rs 1 lakh.

Police sources said that the accused, Zaker Akbar Shaikh,35, was nabbed from the parking lot of SGPDA market at Fatorda, on Sunday afternoon.

Following a search in the presence of an executive magistrate, Salcete, 986g of a narcotics substance, suspected to be ganja, was recovered from him.

On Sunday Calangute police nabbed a drug peddler a native of Karnataka with 1.1kg narcotics worth Rs1.1 lakh near the Dolphin Circle at Calangute. The accused is known to be Muhammed Jaffer Gudumia.

Verna police arrested a food delivery person with 63g of ganja worth Rs 6,300. Investigating officer Pravin Simepurushkar said the accused, Shiv Pratap Halwai,24, is a resident of Vasco and a native of Mumbai.