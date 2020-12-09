A 66-Year-Old Woman Dies After Scuffle With Neighbour over Petty Issue

A petty fight between the neighbors costed a life to the 66-year-lady from Ponda Town. A fight broke out between two ladies staying in a neighborhood that resulted in the death of one.

According to the PTI report, A 66-year-old woman has succumbed to her injuries received during a fight with another woman in her neighborhood over a petty issue in the South Goa district, a police official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday at Kundaim village near Ponda town, located about 25 km from here, after the victim scolded the accused woman’s son for entering into her property, he said.

The accused, aged 46, later had an argument with the victim over it and allegedly pushed the latter following which she fell on the ground, the official said.

The elderly woman received injuries and was taken to a private hospital where she died, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), the official said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

(With the Inputs from PTI)