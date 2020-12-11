Quepem Man Dies of Accidental Gunshot Wound

In one of the shockingly sad incident a 45-Year-Old man from Quepem died of a accidental gunshot. According to the reports, the victim succumbed to his injuries following a country made Gun that was being assembled at Maina, Quepem, accidentally misfired and the bullet hit his leg.

According to the Maina Curtorim police, Gaonkar was seriously injured with the gunshot and he dies on the way while being taken to the hospital on the account of excessive bleeding.

The incident occurred late Wednesday evening. Gaonkar is a resident of Maina.

Police sources said that the gun was being assembled to kill wild animals who venture into farms and plantations in the village.

Quepem PI Deepak Pednekar said that an offence has been registered in the case under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 of the Arms Act.

Dattaraj Padiyar, also a resident of Maina, has been arrested in the case, and further investigation is under way.

Source: TOI