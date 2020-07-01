9K Foreigners Left Goa in 43 Flights,1K still in the State

9K foreigners out of 10 thousand stranded in the state due to Coronavirus lockdown have left Goa in total 43 flights and 1000 still left behind in the state, mostly from Britain and Russia.

According to the sources, the last flight left on Tuesday from the Goa International airport carrying 318 Russians. “The Russian airliner Rossiya, carrying 318 adults and eight children, left from the Goa International Airport on Tuesday,” said the airport director Gagan Malik.

According to the report published by Hindustan Times, nearly 1,000 foreigners, mostly from Britain and Russia, are still in the state, including those stranded due to coronavirus-induced restrictions and the ones vacationing here, police said.

As many as 43 special flights carrying nearly 9,000 foreigners have so far left from Goa to various international destinations during the coronavirus- induced lockdown, officials said on Tuesday.

“So far, 43 flights carrying nearly 9,000 foreigners have left from Goa to various international destinations,” he said adding that all the protocols for Covid-19 were meticulously followed at the airport.

According to the Superintendent of Police (FRRO) Bosco George there are two categories of foreigners that are still left behind in Goa, those stranded due to coronavirus-induced restrictions and the ones vacationing here.

“There are some who are waiting for a special flight to carry them to their country, while others are staying back,” he said.

According to the information given by Advocate Vikram Verma, There are many Russians whose visas have expired and they are waiting to complete the formalities to go back to their country, said Vikram Varma, legal counsel of the Russian Consulate in Mumbai.

“They were supposed to travel back in March, but there were no flights and their visa period has expired. They have already applied for the renewal of visa so that they can go back,” he said.

According to the TTAG (Travel and Tourism Association of Goa), these foreigners are waiting for the resumption of the regular flights as they find living in Goa is cheaper and better compared to paying high fares and going back their countries. “Goa is a financially affordable destination for them,” TTAG’s executive member Savio Messias said.

He said foreigners were seen on the beaches of Agonda (in South Goa district) and Keri (North Goa district) the places which are famous amongst the Russians Travellers.