BJP MLA From South Goa Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Following the recent case of former health minister testing positive for the Covid-19 infection, now the BJP MLA from South Goa tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus.

The information was confirmed by the senior health officer attached to the COVID Hospital situated in Margao on Wednesday.

The legislator was admitted to Margao-based ESI Hospital, a specially designated facility for COVID-19 patients after his test came out positive on Tuesday, the official said.

Last month, a former state health minister tested positive for coronavirus and has been undergoing treatment at the ESI Hospital.

Till Tuesday, Goa reported 1,315 COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease, as per official data.