Goa Carbon Registers Standalone Net Loss of 4.85 Crore in Quarter ending March 2020

Goa Carbon Limited, a venture of Dempo Group of companies has registered a standalone net loss of 4.84 crores in the quarter ending March 2020. The sales of the company had been declined by 46.38% to Rs 69.22 crore.

According to the report published in the Business Standard, this is the second consecutive year that the company had resisted a loss. Net Loss of Goa Carbon reported to Rs 4.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against the net loss of Rs 8.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

Sales declined 46.38% to Rs 69.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 129.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year, net loss reported to Rs 27.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against the net loss of Rs 7.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.74% to Rs 416.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 461.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

Particulars Quarter Ended Year Ended Mar. 2020 Mar. 2019 Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019 Var.Sales69.22129.09 -46 416.42461.37 -10 OPM-2.77-6.97 –3.570.13 – PBDT-4.11-12.59 67 -26.18-8.79 -198 PBT-4.65-13.12 65 -28.37-10.83 -162 NP-4.84-8.79 45 -27.75-7.51 -270