49-Year-Old Murdered By Duo In Mapusa; Goa Police Cracks The Case In 3 Hours

A Partially burnt body of 49-Year-Old Rajesh Shetkar was recovered from Cuchelim in Mapusa, Goa police managed to nab 2 accused within just 3 hours of the crime reported.

The news of a 49-year-old man’s murder in Cuchelim Mapusa went viral on social media, his body was recovered by Goa Police from Karaswada in Mapusa on Monday afternoon.

The cops swung into the action and manage to two suspects, Rupesh Mahale, 32, Salim Nadaf, 24, both from Cunchelim

Police sources said that the duo admitted to their involvement in the crime during interrogation, police said. The previous enmity between the accused and the victim was the cause of the murder, police sources said.

According to the reports, the police control room in Panaji received the information of the partially burnt body found in Mapusa at around 12.53 pm on Monday. The body was lying near Sai Baba Mandir in Karaswada Mapusa.

Mapusa police did the Pachamama and shifted the body to a medical facility for the post mortem. The identity of the deceased was established, later on, said the report.

Different police teams were formed under SDPO Mapusa Ganjanan Prabhudesai and Mapusa PI Tushar Lotlikar. DySP North Edwin Colaco along with Lotlikar visited the spot with a sniffer dog, the source said.

North Goa SP Shobhit Saksena also visited the site to oversee the investigations.

