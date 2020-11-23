India Time Mail 200X60PX
Now Pay Rs 200 Fine For Not Wearing The Masks in Public in Goa

Pay Rs 200 Fine For Not Wearing The Masks
Fine for not wearing Masks in Goa (Image Credit: Heraldo)

The Chief Minister of Goa Dr. Pramod Sawant on Monday announced the increase in a fine from Rs 100 to Rs 200 for not wearing the masks in Public places in Goa. 

Sawant also said urged people not to visit beaches, airports, railway stations, and bus stands without masks in order to control the pandemic. 

“Till now we have been charging 100 (per offense). From today onwards the fine (for not wearing a mask) has been increased to 200. At least in public, people will have to wear masks or they will be compulsorily fined,” Sawant said. 

The CM’s comments come after a busy tourist weekend in Goa, during which thousands of tourists (without masks) were seen on the state’s beaches as well as casinos, throwing social distancing norms to the wind. 

“No one should be seen without masks on beaches, bus stands, airport. If this happens, only then we will be able to control the pandemic,” Sawant said.

Loading...

(With the Inputs from IANS ) 

