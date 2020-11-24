JSW Steel Served With 156 Crore Demand Notice by Goa Government For Coal Transportation

While the issue of Coal is still haunting Goa with agitations and protests the State Government had issued a demand of 156 crores to the JSW steel for coal transportation.

According to the reports, the state government has payment in the form of Goa Rural Improvement and Welfare Cess, within 15 days from the JSW steel and It has warned company representatives of punishment with imprisonment of two years or a fine of Rs 25,000 if the cess is not paid.

The JSW Steel Limited, which does the handling of coal at MPT (Mormugao Port Trust) is given a 15 days time duration to pay the entire amount of 156.34 crore in the form of Goa Rural Improvement and Welfare Cess.

According to the reports, In a demand notice issued on November 9, 2020, a copy of which was released on Monday, the Assistant Director of Transport has asked JSW Steel to pay Rs 156.34 crore to the state within 15 days.

Meanwhile, the management of JSW Steel has declined to comment on this issue. The notice said that the company representative may face punishment with imprisonment of two years or a fine of Rs 25,000 if the cess is not paid.

The government has said that the company was served a show-cause notice on September 4, 2020, for non-payment of cess under Goa Rural Improvement and Welfare Act, 2000 for transportation of coal done through Mormugao Port Trust to the plant site.

The company representative was asked to remain present before the Transport Department on September 16, 2020.

The notice mentions that the company in their reply on October 13, 2020, said that due to the COVID-19 outbreak minimum staff reported on duty.

The company had said that it will report back to the state government as soon as COVID-related restrictions are lifted by the government, but they failed to do so.

(With the Inputs from PTI)