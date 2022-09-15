Woman Arrested in Goa For killing Her 14 Months Old Toddler

In one of the most heinous crimes reported in the state, Goa Police arrested Nimisha Gone for killing her 14 months old daughter at her father’s residence in Chicalim in south Goa.

According to the reports, Nimisha attempted to kill herself by slashing her wrist and jumping off the Zuari bridge but was later rescued by staff carrying out work on the new Zuari bridge.

The husband, Nilesh Gone, had said Nimisha who was in Germany, had been in depression ever since her mother’s death who had succumbed to cancer because she could not arrive in Goa for her mother’s last rites.

He said Nimisha had been behaving weirdly ever since. It is said to be that the mother was in depression and was admitted to GMC for treatment and later shifted to IPHB where she was taking medicine for over a month.

Doctors have discharged Nimisha today and police have taken custody of the accused and took her to the police station and interrogated her where she admitted her crime.

The accused stated that she was in depression.