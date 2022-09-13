Family of Mohammad Agha Demands Murder Probe by Crime Branch

The family of Mohammad Aga who is facing harsh treatment and harassment from Panaji Police had demanded the Crime Branch inquiry into the death of their kin which is said to be a murder. The family had reported that their kin went missing, two days after the report the body was found floating near an offshore casino in the Mandovi on Friday morning.

The boy died in an accident on August 30, the boy had gone to meet his friends at Santa Cruz and then the three youth headed to a restaurant at Bambolim for dinner and left for home later in the night, but Mohammad never made it to his home at Betim.

Father Nazim has demanded a murder probe by the Crime Branch or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the errant car driver and the occupants.

As he suspects that his son was beaten to death before being dumped in the river. He pointed out 33 bruises on the body, which were revealed in an autopsy that was conducted on September 3, 2022.

Nazim however raised questions about the police investigation since the day his son’s semi-covered bruised body was found floating near an offshore casino vessel on September 2nd.

Autopsy report itself is self-explanatory that our son did not die (of accident), he was succumbed to the excessive beating by the four occupants of Karnataka registered MG SUV (which was) driven at very high speed,” he said adding that Aga’s helmet was forcibly removed and he was brutally beaten.

The Panjim Police, on the other hand, are adamant about its line of investigation under section 304-AIPC (causing death by negligence) of the Indian penal code. “it’s a clear-cut of accidental death. We arrested the driver for the offense,” said police.

“We have evidence to prove that,” an officer told that the victim biker wasn’t harmed physically prior to his death. Meanwhile, the car driver was soon bailed out as the offence is bailable.

The complainant sought to know if the police were unwilling to take action against the car owner, who is believed to be consular from the mining Hospet city of Karnataka.

Father denounced the police’s claim that their son was flung into the river owing to the accident impact, even before the autopsy was conducted on the following day.” …first of all how can one wearing a helmet adjust a hoody over it?” he said.

He claimed that Aga was a trained cliff diver and expert swimmer and as such, he could have easily swam back to the shore if thrown in the water alive.

From being abused by a constable to being harassed by the police, Nazim has sought Chief Minister Pramod Sawant’s intervention to transfer the case to the CBI or CB.

As per police details, an accident was reported on the old Mandovi bridge around 1:30 am on August 31st, wherein an MG Hector car bearing registration plate KA-35-P-3786 collided with a two-wheeler GA-07-J-5738. A search was conducted thereafter his body was found three days later.

The police registered a case of accidental death with the family refusing to accept the FIR arguing that their son was murdered.

The father also alleged that the occupant’s alcohol test wasn’t conducted by the police, who were initially hesitant to register the missing complaint.

21-year-old Mohammad Aga, left his home to meet some friends ..