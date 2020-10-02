Why Bollywood Stars Keeps Frequenting Goa? Steward of ‘Goa Villa’ Spills Beans Before NCB

The frequent visits of the Bollywood stars to Goa is not a new story but now they have come under the investigation scanner of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) due to the probe into the drug abuse case following Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor are among the various A-List actors who have been under the scanner for use of drugs. NCB will soon be summoning more actors for questioning. A recent investigation by Republic media has revealed that these actors have been regularly visiting a Goa villa for “detox” purposes.

Republic spoke to a caretaker of the said villa who has since revealed that actors will frequent the villa with an “agent” for privacy reasons. “They (Celebrities) come with agents because they know it will be safe and there is more personal space available,” the caretaker said.

The witness has also allegedly said that various Bollywood biggies sell drugs and some have been involved since the 90s. MDM, LSD, cocaine, weed were some of the drugs revealed to be used.

The witness also made a claim about an actor who has been under the NCB scanner after being named in several drug talks that have recently surfaced.

“I was at the party in Goa a few days ago. I learned that she had also arrived there and was taken to a hotel for quarantine. A close friend later revealed that the actress was undergoing a ‘body detox’ at the hotel, ” they told Republic TV.

Republic sources have also revealed that Phase 3 of the drug probe will also soon begin. The net of the probe will be cast wider and a lot more actors and actresses will be brought under investigation.

NCB has also come under pressure following the arrest of producer Kshitij Prasad, but they are assured that all facts will come out in due course of the investigation. NCB also allegedly has a lot more evidence than currently presented.

Amidst all of this, the witness has said that Sushant Singh Rajput had refused to take drugs when offered on such a trip. The witness has stated that ‘was famous for his work but was banned by the Bollywood biggies for not using drugs.’

Source: Republic TV