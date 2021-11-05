Uncle Wins 50 Lakh at Goa Casino; Group Kidnaps Niece In Karnataka For Ransom

In one of the most shocking incident an extortion gang had kidnapped a 7-year-old girl while she was returning from the tuition after they came to know about her uncle winning 50 Lakh bet at Casino in Goa.

The Incident took place on the 27th October when the Gang of kidnappers targeted a man after getting the information about his jackpot win of 50 Lakh at a Casino in Goa. The accused allegedly kidnapped the man’s seven-year-old niece in an attempt to extort Rs 50 lakh from him.

According to the report, the kidnappers has demanded a ransom to release the 7-year-old girl.

According to the police sources, one of the friend named Bheerappa accompanied the seven-year-old girls uncle on his trip to Casino in Goa and later on hatched the plan of kidnapping.

The police report further states that the main accused Bheerappa who hatched the plan of kidnapping got in touch with remaining 4 accused Praphulla, Eeranna, Vishwanath and Krishna – who work as cab drivers to accompany him in his plan.

Later as per the plan, the accused kidnapped the the 7-year-old girl while she was on her way back from the tuition classes at around 7pm.

Soon the girls mother started looking for her daughter the uncle started getting the Ransom calls from the accused.

At around 10 pm, the girl’s mother lodged a complaint before the police. The police said that the accused were using multiple SIM cards to call Suresh, The Indian Express reported.

Following the complaint, police swung into Action and laid down the trap for the accused based on the movement of their mobile phone location.

A senior police official said that the SIM cards were bought from a local dealer. The cops managed to identify the accused after interrogating the dealer.

The police laid down the trap near a park in Bagalkot where the accused were called to collect the ransom money and the moment accused arrived to a spot police immediately apprehend them and rescued the girl.

Another accused in the case, Vishwanath, who was initially on the run, was also arrested on Monday.

Lokesh B Jagalasar, the superintendent of police of Bagalkot district, said, “Within 18 hours of the abduction, the girl was rescued and the accused were arrested. The police team probing the case has been rewarded with Rs 25,000 for its efforts. “

