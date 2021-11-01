New Zuari Bridge Will be Better Tourist Attraction Than Eiffel Tower – Gadkari

Eiffel Tower is one of the seven wonders of the world and calling the new Zuari Bridge the 8th won’t be a surprising. The Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari is on his Goa tour took this opportunity to bring this into the notice of media that the BJP government is completing this project spending huge sum of money.

The new Zuari bridge which is coming parallel to the old one is one of the biggest cable stay bridge in Goa and it will surpass the Mandovi bridge situated in Panaji.

“There will be a parking space beneath the bridge and people will be able to arrive in ferry boats also,” Gadkari told the PTI.

According to Gadkari there is a proposed viewing Galary that will be built on the bridge which will become one of the biggest tourist attraction that will surpass the popularity of Eiffel Tower, one of the seven wonders of the world.

According to Mr Gadkari the bridge which is coming up on the Zuari River which is parallel to the existing old Zuari bridge is expected to be completed by the September next year, “But we will make all the efforts to open at least one lane before that,” Gadkari told the media.

“The work on the Zuari bridge is going on. We have planned a viewing gallery by constructing two towers as part of this bridge. It will be a better tourist attraction then Eiffel Tower. It will have a restaurant and art gallery besides special spaces for small time vendors to sell arts and crafts,” Mr Gadkari said.

Gadkari was addressing at the inaugural function of the link of the national highway between Lotolim and a industrial situated at Verna in south Goa. “There will be parking space beneath the bridge and people can also come by ferry boat for viewing.

Gadkari also mentioned that the work of Mumbai Goa highway will also complete within next one and half years time. “There were some difficulties arrived during the work but that has been addressed now and the work will progress fast,” he said.

He said it was the dream of former Goa chief minister late Manohar Parrikar to create such infrastructure in the state and projects he had proposed were now being completed.

“The new Mandovi bridge that was inaugurated by Late Parrikar before his demise is handling the traffic of more that 60 thousand vehicles every day,” said Gadkari adding, this reduced the traffic jams in the capital city.

Projects worth ₹ 12,000 crore had been implemented in Goa since 2014, Mr Gadkari added.

Referring to the under-construction Mopa Airport, Mr Gadkari said his ministry would complete a connector road at a cost of ₹ 1,200 crore.