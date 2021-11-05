Petrol and Diesel is Cheapest in Goa After Central Excise Duty Reduction

Goa has been always in the news due to its lowest rates of Petrol and Diesel while rest of country remains expensive. During the Parrikar regime the petrol prices had come down to 60 rupees per liter compared to the 75 to 80 rupees in some of the states in India.

The rates of the petrol and diesel were always manipulated as a part of election agenda and the reductions were made possible by cutting down on the central excise duty and state GST on the petrol and diesel.

This time also similar game plan has been played by the ruling party by giving the Diwali gift to the people of Goa by reducing the Petrol by 12 and Diesel by 17 rupees while on the national level the prices have been reduced by mere 5 and 7 rupees respectively for the petrol and diesel.

How does that became possible? Simple! by reducing the local taxes on the fuel. Goa Cm Dr Pramod Sawant made announcement of reduction in price following the announcement from Narendra Modi.

I thank the Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi Ji as this decision shall give great relief to common man and help control inflation. In addition, Government of Goa shall reduce an additional Rs 7 on Petrol and Rs 7 on Diesel, thereby reducing the price of diesel by Rs 17 per litre and petrol by Rs 12 per litre, Cm tweeted on his personal account.

The Centre cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by a record Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre to help bring down rates from their highest-ever levels.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant, in a message on social media, said the prices of petrol and diesel will be reduced by Rs 12 per litre and Rs 17 per litre, respectively, in the state.

He said the reduction in fuel prices is a “great Diwali gift” given to Indians by the Modi government.