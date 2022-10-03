Calangute Police Nabs a Cabbie From Aldona in a Drug Overdose Case

A 28-year-old Prathamesh Palyekar, a resident of Vasco, was arrested by Calangute police on Sunday in connection with the alleged drug overdose case wherein one tourist from Hyderabad was admitted to the hospital after complaining the uneasiness after consuming narcotics substances.

It may be recalled that recently a tourist from Hyderabad who had come to Goa for his vacation was admitted into GMC on Tuesday after he complained of uneasiness following consumption of a narcotic substance.

He was later discharged. A 30-year-old arrived in Goa with three friends last week. Police said that as soon as they arrived at Goa International Airport, they took a cab to Calangute, and the cabbie allegedly sold them the narcotics substance.

According to PI Dattaguru Sawant, the tourist had hired a white taxi driven by Palyekar when he arrived at the Dabolim airport. Calangute police carried out inquiries about the driver and were able to trace him in Aldona.

PI Sawant reported that during the interrogation Palyekar admitted that he had provided the illegal substance to the tourist, who is also charged with drug use.

He claimed that the major source of illegal goods has been discovered, and he would probably be apprehended shortly.

The police said that the drug overdose case was quickly investigated and resolved. This is a warning to all cabbies who take part in such activities, Sawant said.