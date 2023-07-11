Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin Youtube
Goa Police Arrested UP Native For Human Trafficking of 21-Year-Old Women

Goa police have arrested a 25-year-old individual from Uttar Pradesh named Deepu Yadav on charges of human trafficking. During a raid in Anjuna, they rescued a 21-year-old woman from Mumbai.
Human Trafficking
Image by rawpixel.com on Freepik
In a recent incident, the Goa police have apprehended a 25-year-old individual named Deepu Yadav, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, on charges of human trafficking. The authorities successfully rescued a 21-year-old woman from Mumbai, who had been brought to Anjuna.

Acting on credible information about a potential transaction involving the transfer of a woman to a customer, the Anjuna police swiftly formed a team and conducted a raid that resulted in the capture of Yadav. Investigations revealed that Yadav had been involved in supplying the woman to customers and exploiting her earnings.

Yadav has been charged under Sections 370 (A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 4 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

The rescued woman, who had recently relocated to Goa in search of employment, was residing in Tiswadi. She crossed paths with Yadav, a resident of Calangute, who subsequently invited her to meet him there. They later traveled to Anjuna to meet the prospective customer, but the police intervened at this juncture and rescued the woman.

Following her rescue, she has been placed in a protective home for her safety and custody.

