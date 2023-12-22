SRK Goa Universe Organizes First Ever “First Day First Show” Event for Dunki, at Inox Porvorim

In a cinematic celebration like never before, SRK Goa Universe, the first and only Shah Rukh Khan fan club in Goa, hosted the inaugural “First Day First Show” (FDFS) event for the movie DUNKI at INOX Porvorim. This unique gathering brought together Shah Rukh Khan enthusiasts of all ages, uniting them under the banner of SRK Goa Universe for an unforgettable cinematic experience.

The event, spearheaded by Aditi Malhotra, the founder of SRK Goa Universe and a devoted SRK fan for the past 30 years, marked a significant milestone for the recently established fan club. Aditi, recognizing the absence of a local platform for SRK fans in Goa, took the initiative to create one herself. Starting as a digital space for sharing content and edits about Shah Rukh Khan, SRK Goa Universe has quickly evolved into an active community that now organizes events to bring fans together.

The FDFS event for DUNKI, held in collaboration with Team SRK Warriors, a global SRK Fan club, saw a considerable turnout of fans who joined in the celebration. Attendees were treated to not only the thrill of watching the movie together but also participated in a cake cutting ceremony, highlighting the camaraderie and shared love for their favorite star.

Reflecting on the event, Aditi Malhotra said, “I always felt a sense of joy watching people come together for something they connect with emotionally. However, I couldn’t find anything like that in Goa for SRK fans. So, I saw it as an opportunity to create a common platform for all SRK lovers from Goa. We’ve had a good start, and I am hopeful that in the future, we will have many more joining us.”

Armaan, who oversees the club with his mother, added, “We are glad to have connected with so many people. Our main aim was to unite more SRK fans, and we have achieved that. Now, we are planning for more SRK classic movie screenings in the near future, and we are positive that more and more SRK fans will join us.”

SRK Goa Universe aims to build on this successful start and plans to organize many more events in the future, providing a common ground for all SRK fans in Goa to come together and celebrate their shared love for the Bollywood icon.