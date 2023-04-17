Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin Youtube
Fake Amazon Call Centre Case Goa – Tarak Arolkar Arrested by Crime Branch

The Fake Amazon Call Center Case that duped many US-based customers has some new developments.
Fake Call Centre Case Goa
With the help of a tip the crime branch successfully raided and shut down the operations of a fake Amazon customer care call centre. This centre has been previously accused of defrauding US citizens.

The agents working in the Call Centre were engaged in making random calls to the US-based customers informing them that an unknown person has placed an order to purchase expensive items by hacking into their Amazon accounts. They then would obtain their phone number and other personal details.

According to the reports, a lease agreement was signed with the owner in August 2022, but the Crime Branch claims that the call centre has been operational for the last two months.   

“During the inquiry, it was revealed that the premise belongs to Tarak Arolkar, TMC’s candidate for the 2022 assembly election,” reported an official.

Adv Tarak Arolkar was arrested on Saturday Night by the Crime Branch for allegedly having a connection with the case. He was accused of helping the fake call centre to operate in his Kavish Residency in Colvale.

The Crime Branch states that it was impossible for this call centre to operate and cheat so many nations without him knowing.

“Jigar Parmar, 35, a native of Ahmedabad, Gujarat along with 24 males and eight females hatched a criminal conspiracy and set up a fake call centre at Kavish Residency, Colvale,” an official reported.

33 people were said to be involved in the fake call centre case, operating as ‘Amazon’s customer care call centre.’

On Tuesday, the police raided the premise and arrested the 33 people found and seized 26 computers and accessories.

A few days back, the Crime Branch was successful in getting four days of judicial remand for the 33 accused suspects arrested in the fake customer service call centre case.

Currently, Arolkar has been released on bail.

