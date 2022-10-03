Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin Youtube
A Family Passcode Saves Schoolgirl From Getting Kidnapped in Mapusa

The child’s parents expressed disappointment over the non-functioning CCTV Camera installed at the entry gate this is a common thing in the schools and institutions in Goa where the cameras are installed but most of the time they are non-functional.    
Mapusa Goa
Mapusa City Bus Stand in Mapusa Goa
In this digital world the passcode is a very important factor that saves you from getting hacked but in the real life also this can help and this case is a live example of the same. A quick-witted five-year-old girl was able to escape the grasp of a kidnapper who attempted to kidnap her inside of her school by recalling the instructions her parents had given her and asking for a “family passcode.” 

The attempt was discovered on Friday after the parents of the child, who attends a reputable school in Mapusa, reported to the local police that a woman wearing a burka tried to kidnap their daughter.

The child’s father, however, expressed disappointment that the incident was not captured on camera since the school’s CCTV camera at the entryway was not operational. 

He added, “There was no security guard at the school gate either. 

According to the parents, they dropped off their daughter at school around 2.20 pm for her violin class, which starts at 2:30 pm.

 A woman wearing Burqua approached her and started speaking to her in Hindi while she waited for the previous session to end.

The girl’s father added, “The woman told her that (her father) had been in an accident and that she had come to pick her up.

 In response, the youngster requested a family passcode from her. The woman was confused by this, and the child took advantage of the situation and ran to her violin teacher in the classroom.

The parents of another student informed her parents about the incident, and they rushed to pick her up. 

The child’s parents had taught her not to trust or engage in conversation with strangers. “we’ve taught both of our kids never to trust strangers.

 Even in emergency situations, kids are aware that only their parents, their grandfather, or a trusted neighbor or family will pick them up; a stranger will never do so, according to the father. 

The child is being lauded for her presence of mind in asking for a family code when there was no such code.

 “She was very quick to realize that the lady was a kidnapper, as nobody in our social or family circle speaks in Hindi, and no one she knows who wears burkha either, “said the father. 

The school was inspected by a Mapusa police squad led by PI Paresh Naik, who also conducted a site inspection. 

When questioned about the incident, Mapusa MLA Joshua D’souza said, “I have already spoken to the Chief Minister and DySP about the matter, and assured that the law enforcement will investigate the case and find out what exactly is happening with these kidnapping attempts, and the modus operandi.” 

“We have also made a request to have a system similar to what they have in Panjim, where all major points of the city are under surveillance. It may take time, but we are in the process of bringing this to Mapusa as well,” he said. 

The MLA said in response to a question on the law and order situation in the town, “We cannot call it a collapse of law and order because of a few occurrences. As Goans, we need to be more cautious of our surroundings.

