Successful Implementation of National Education Policy will Curb Brain Drain – Mangirish Salelkar

Mangirish Salelkar
In a landmark event, the Directorate of Higher Education, in collaboration with Sant Sohirobanath Ambiye Government College of Arts & Commerce, Virnoda, Pernem, hosted the inaugural ‘CONVERGE 2024’ – Shiksha-Udyojak Sangam on January 17, 2024. The Industry-Academia Conclave featured prominent figures, including Mr. Mangirish Salelkar, CEO & CoFounder of UMANG Group, who emphasized the crucial role of implementing the National Education Policy in mitigating brain drain.

During the conclave, Mr. Salelkar highlighted the potential success of the new education policy in enhancing the quality of education, introducing flexibility in teaching methods, and establishing robust infrastructure. He expressed confidence that these reforms, designed to promote innovation, entrepreneurship, and global trade connections, would create ample job opportunities, encouraging the younger generation to contribute significantly to national progress.

“The systematic implementation of the new education policy will transform our Bharat into a global powerhouse, offering fulfillment and recognition to our next generation within our borders,” stated Mr. Salelkar.

The event, a pivotal segment of Converge 2024, witnessed engaging sessions by industry experts and workshops. Distinguished guests included Mrs. Pallavi Arondekar, Director GCCI, Dr. Niyan Marchon from DHE, Dr. Pravina Kerkar, Principal, and Dr. Roshan Usapkar, Convenor TIP, Govt College of Pernem.

Addressing the dynamic landscape of technology and innovation, Mr. Salelkar challenged the notion of fresh graduates being industry-ready, deeming it a myth. However, he expressed optimism that collaborative efforts, such as this conclave under the visionary leadership of the Hon Chief Minister, would narrow the gap between industry needs and academia, resulting in increased internship and placement opportunities.

The event underscored the potential of the National Education Policy to not only elevate the standard of education but also retain bright minds within the country, steering India towards global eminence.

