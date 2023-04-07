Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin Youtube
Goa Tourism Department issues Show Cause Notice to 2 Guest Houses Regarding the Recent Attack on Tourists

The Department of Tourism has issued a show cause notice to two guesthouses/ resorts regarding the recent tourist's attack Case that took place in north Goa.
Goa Tourism
In the notice, the hotel/resort owners have been asked as to why action should not be taken against them for causing injuries to the tourists at their resort/guest house.

Both the hotels/guest houses have been asked to submit their replies within 7 days from the date of notice issued. If the guesthouse/resort fails to reply within the said period, then it will be presumed that the grounds mentioned in the notice are correct, and on such assumption deemed action will be taken against the hotel/resort.

The Department strongly condemns such incidents and prioritises the safety of tourists so that they have a positive and secure experience while visiting Goa.

The notice serves as a warning to all guest house/resort owners to take necessary measures such as official verification of the staff/worker before providing employment, police verification, and getting a labour card from the labour department for staffers from outside Goa.

The Department also advises tourists to book accommodation with hotels/guest houses or accommodation facilities that are registered with the Department of Tourism.

