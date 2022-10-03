Goa Police Arrests Four Including a History Sheeter In Attempt to Murder Case

Goa Police arrested four including a History Sheeter Tarzan Parsekar in a stabbing case that took place in Anjuna on 2nd October 2022. According to the Anjuna Police, the accused had stabbed one Ravi Shirodkar from Calangute.

The cousin of the victim lodged a police complaint. Four more suspects were taken into custody by the Anjuna police on suspicion of reportedly stabbing the victim of Calangute.

Shailesh Chandu Naik of Camurlim-Bardez, Sidhant Mandrekar and Aman Rohidas Shirodkar of Saligao, and Prashant Dasa Raju of Nagoa were all detained by the police.

Soon after an FIR was filed against each of the attackers, the police previously detained the prime suspect Tarzan Parsekar of Saligao.

According to Mapusa SDPO Jivba Dalvi, multiple police teams were formed under the supervision of North Goa SP Shobit Saxena and arrested the absconding accused from various parts of Goa.

All the accused are currently being held by the police and will be presented on Monday for detention before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Mapusa for remand on Monday.

Police have said that they are in search of more accused. Previously, Panaji District and Sessions Court had sentenced Tarzan Parsekar (27) of Arraiswado, Nagoa, to five years of rigorous imprisonment for committing a premeditated attempt to murder Abhay Gawas (38).

The victim is presently undergoing treatment at Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC), Bambolim.