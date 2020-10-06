Two Russian Nationals Arrested For Growing Cannabis Plants In Rented Apartment in North Goa

Pernem police busted a cannabis ‘nursery’ after a raid was conducted on a rented apartment in the Mandrem area of North Goa.

Two Russian nationals were arrested for operating the nursery, the police said, adding that the owner of the rented apartment has also been booked by the Pernem police.

Police Inspector Jivba Dalvi disclosed that they received information that two foreigners were growing cannabis plants in their rented apartment and then selling it to buyers.

After verification of the information, a police team was formed and the raid was conducted.

The police raided the apartment and found that the foreign nationals were growing cannabis plantations in their apartment flat.

They even had a complete environment created which specifically used exhaust fans, tube lights and even other equipment to enable proper growth of the plant.

The nursery was commercially producing the plant, the police said.

The two arrested are 31-year old Aleksei Perevalov and 41-year old Aleksei Rebriev. The duo has been staying at the rented premises since May this year.

Both are currently lodged into police custody and are booked under section 20(a)(i), 20(b)(ii)(A) 25R/w 29 of the NDPS act.

The owner of the house has been identified as Sudhir Gawade and is booked as part of being in the conspiracy of cultivation of the cannabis.

Besides five full-grown cultivated cannabis plants, the police even seized dry ganja weighing over 2kgs. The total seizure has been valued at Rs 3.5 lakh, disclosed the police.