Local Ramponkars Delighted With Bumper Catch Over The Long Weekend

The long weekend brought smiles on not just tourists looking for a quick getaway in Goa, but it also was a happy moment for traditional fishermen along Goa’s coasts as a bounty catch of a variety of fish was witnessed.

Though the traditional fishing season commenced a little earlier last month, much of the activity was hampered due to sudden heavy rainfall that the state witnessed last week.

But with the skies clearing up, local traditional fisherman, the Ramponkars as they are known, were delighted with the massive catch that they got this weekend.

Initially, the fishermen would return with a very small catch, mixed with loads of waste including plastic garbage. This improvement has now been looked upon as a positive one, with much of the regular fishing activity set to resume full swing as the days progress.

A bumper catch was seen along South Goa’s Mobor to Colva stretch, primarily along the famous Benaulim beach. Prized catch of shrimps, pomfret – both black and white – and mackerels too were seen in large quantities.

The local fishermen have expressed their satisfaction over this bumper catch, as in the past they had raised their concerns over mechanized LED fishing that was practiced by certain trawlers. Also, last week, certain boats from neighboring Karnataka were seen fishing through the bull trawling method in close proximity to Goa’s beaches along the Benaulim-Cavelossim belt.

Famous local fisherman Pele Fernandes said that the ramponkars have always believed in sustainable fishing and hence the government should ensure that fishing close to the coast is banned and no vessels should go with LED lights or resort to bull trawling.

A large catch of a variety of fish was also witnessed along North Goa’s Caranzalem beach area.

Much of the locals from nearby have been resorting to visiting beaches to procure fish directly from the trawlers, minimizing contact to going to markets. Also, large scale purchase enables several to make a cheaper buy.

The Margao wholesale fish market also witnessed large quantities of a variety of fish this weekend, indicating that the bumper catch was indeed a success as many even found it difficult to find space to offload their fish at the market premises.

The last few days have been upright for the local fishermen, and with the days to come, it only appears to get better, as with several restrictions being uplifted, fishermen are looking to go about with their regular business.