Body of a 19-year-old Youth Found Hanging at Under-Construction Bridge in Anjuna

Mystery surrounds over the death of 19-year-old boy whose body found hanging at the under construction bridge at Anjuna.
Youth Found Hanging at an Under-Construction Bridge
Representational Image
A dead body of a 19-year-old youth was found hanging at an under-construction site in the village of Anjuna.

According to the police, the family of the deceased refused to allow the body for an autopsy suspecting foul play. 

However, the police believes it as an unnatural death (suicide) and registered the case under section 174 of the CrPC. 

The deceased, Arbaz Ali Shaikh, was a resident of Freitas Wado in Verla but was originally a native of West Bengal.

According to Anjuna Police, they received information about the hanging body at around 12.40 pm on Saturday, September 18. 

On hearing about the matter, the Goan police rushed to the spot to carry out the panchnama. 

The body was later shifted to Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) in Bambolim. The body has been preserved in the Morgue at GMC.

The deceased had some injury marks on their body, although police suspect they were self-inflicted injuries.

A senior officer said that they were not able to find out the exact cause of death, and it can be ascertained only after conducting an autopsy.

