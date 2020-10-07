Two Karnataka Natives Arrested For Theft of Gold Ornaments In Bicholim

Two persons were arrested by Bicholim for committing a theft at a house in Bogwada, Assonara. The accused, Ismail and Parshuram were interrogated by Bicholim police in connection with the crime.

Initially, on 25th September, a complaint of theft was filed against unknown persons for gaining entry into the complainant’s house and decamping with gold ornaments and two watches.

According to the police, CCTV footage of the area was scanned, and two-person were found moving suspiciously around the area on a two-wheeler bike.

The owner of the vehicle was traced and found to be Ismail, who upon being questioned admitted to having committed the crime along with the other, Parshuram. The later, according to police investigation had left for his native place in Karnataka.

Subsequently, a search team headed by PSI Deepesh Shetkar was sent to trace the second accused. With local police assistance from the Karnataka area, the Goa Police team managed to nab the second accused in the theft crime.

After being brought to Bicholim police station, and following thorough questioning, gold ornaments were recovered from the Khariwaddo in Vasco, where the accused had kept them.

Three gold earrings, three gold bracelets, two gold nose pins, a locket, and a tie pin were recovered by the police.

Further investigations by the police team are in progress.