Local Goans Gathered To Meet CM Detained; Police Took Them on ‘City Tour’

Local Goans, part of the Progressive Front of Goa group today approached the Chief Minister at his official residence in Altinho-Panaji to speak and put forward their memorandum on the Mhadei and Mollem issue, however, after four hours of waiting, they were detained by the local police.

The group that gathered outside the CM’s house were local Goans from across the state, including some youth from Mollem who came all the way to visit the CM and put forward their memorandums.

It is learnt that the Chief Minister initially asked for a four-member group to visit him, but also added conditions that two leaders R. Shirodkar and Mahesh from the Progressive Front of Goa be not allowed.

Refusing this choosy attitude of the CM, after hours of waiting, the group gathered were asked to move by the police, and after denying to move until they meet the CM, the police officials detained the entire group that was peacefully gathered outside the CM’s house.

“We came here to give our memorandum, which the Chief Minister has not accepted. He wanted two of us not to be a part of the delegation meeting him. That does not mean he can meet whoever he wants. Whoever comes with an issue, he should meet,” said a member of the Progressive Front.

The issue however did not end there, as after being detained, it is not yet certain whether the police had any order to do so, as the detained locals who were detained were taken for over nearly half an hour around the city.

First, they were brought around the Panaji city bus stop and then taken up until Miramar circle. Then, the detained group was taken right up to the Dona Paula circle following Miramar and Caranzalem route.

After the ‘city tour’ as the detainees called it, they were finally brought to the Panaji police station.

“If he cannot face 15-20 people who have come for certain issues, how will he face all Goans,” exclaimed one local Goan. Another youth, who came all the way from Mollem said, “We came to give our memorandum and we waited for four hours. We didn’t get to meet the CM, but we expected him to at least listen to us.”

“The way he rejected us today, we will reject him. He is the accidental Chief Minister and he is only going to paralyze Goa. Its time to open our eyes and see how they are destroying Goa. We are asking questions and that is why they arrested us. We didn’t do any crime,” said another group member.

“When we are voicing out, we are suppressed,” said local Cecille Rodrigues, adding that the CM chooses to meet people, and does not want to meet local Goans.

The Mhadei and Mollem issue, along with the Melaulim IIT project issue are three highly critical issues in front of the state government, and despite state-wise protests against the proposed projects, the government has failed to listen to people’s considerations and demands. Also, misuse of state machinery has been witnessed, with continuous attempts to suppress local Goan voices.

In South Goa meanwhile, the Goyant Kollso Naka movement has been widely picking up steam, with the sixth continuous rally held today evening in Arossim and Cansaulim area. A month-long awareness movement across south Goa villages is currently planned.