Torda Murder Case Cracked, Two Suspects Arrested By Sindudurg Police, Two Real Estate Businessmen In Police Custody

In a major breakthrough in the Torda murder case, two suspects have been apprehended who are believed to be involved in the murder of Vilas Mehtar, who was set ablaze in the Torda area three days ago.

According to information available, two persons were apprehended by the Sindhudurg police today. The identities of the suspects are yet to be revealed by the police. The suspects were caught by the Sindhudurg counterparts after Goa Police officials managed to trace the mobile location of the duo. They are said to be from the Mapusa area.

Initially, Porvorim police as part of its investigation had taken into custody two real-estate businessmen who were believed to be involved in the case. The deceased Vilas was vocal on certain illegal construction activities by certain contractors and as such, the builder contractors had some enmity against Mehtar.

After being taken into custody, the two businessmen are believed to have disclosed the identity of two persons who are prime suspects to have committed the crime. The identification of the two and their mobile phone locations were traced by the Goa Police and it had revealed that they are currently in the Sindhudurg area.

To avoid wastage of time, Goa police immediately shared the information with their Sindhudurg counterparts, and the two were nabbed by the police there. The two were found traveling in an SUV car and were apprehended from Talere village, in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra.

After being brought to the Kankavli police station for questioning, the Goa police were immediately informed. According to sources, a police team from Goa has already taken the two suspects and is believed to reach the Porvorim police station by later today.

Meanwhile, the two businessmen who are in custody were allegedly involved in hiring the two hitmen to kill Vilas.

To recount, three days ago, Vilas was stopped at the Torda area on Tuesday afternoon and was set ablaze. He succumbed to his injuries the next day at GMC.

Senior police officials are expected to do the formal arrests procedure of the suspects later today, while a press conference divulging all information of the investigation officially is expected later today.