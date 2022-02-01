Rohan Khaunte Joined BJP to Get Out of The Illegal Mining Case in Karnataka

Jumping the political parties and alliances has always been the motive of gaining some favours or monetary benefits. The MLAs shift their loyalty for the sake of their own benefits and tell the voters that they have done the same for the benefits of the people.

In case of Porvorim MLA Rohan Khaunte it is no different. He always been an Independent candidate and got into the bed with BJP after the 2017 general elections along with the Goa Forward Party, and MGP party helping them to form the government in the return of Ministerial berth and soon was thrown out of the cabinet along with the others.

Now he re-joined the BJP once again and started working under the CM whom he always used to address as ‘PAPPU’, so what would have been the reason behind such a drastic step of his? According to the TMC party allegations, Rohan Khaunte joined to the BJP to get rid of the illegal mining case going on in Karnataka.

The TMC party also alleged that Khaunte is using the Vendetta Politics to crush his opponents who used to be his former aid. Taking the reference of the recent arrest of their candidate Sandeep Vazarkar, who was arrested by Goa Police in Serula Comunidade land case when he led the motorcycle rally of TMC in Porvorim in December 2021.

It may be recalled that the Vazarkar was recently arrested in a cheque bouncing case after the Dehradun court passed an order but TMC is trying to give it a political colours by saying that he was arrested on the Kahunte’s command.

The cheque bouncing case is a criminal in nature but instead of talking about the same the TMC is targeting Khaunte on the criminal case going on against him in Bangalore.

“Khaunte called the CM ‘Pappu’ and now he is sitting next to the same ‘Pappu’. This is because he is accused of illegal mining in Karnataka where the BJP government is there. Khaunte has now fallen at his feet so that he can manage this case,” said Rajya Sabha MP and TMC Goa co-incharge Sushmita Dev.

Dev said that the TMC will show Khaunte’s affidavits for the 2017 and 2022 assembly polls and seek legal opinion to explore if he can be disqualified and prevented from contesting “for hiding information about his criminal cases in 2017”.