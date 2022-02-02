Two Shacks Engulfed in Major Fire in Calangute

Calangute : Pilerne fire station received a call around 11:45 in the morning on Saturday 29th of January reporting a major fire that broke out around 11:30am in Murrodwaddo, Candolim.

Fire tenders, a variant of a fire truck, were called in from Mapusa and Porvorim which provided aid in extinguishing the fire by 2 in the afternoon.

Two shacks were completely burnt down as the fire spread rapidly as their structure is generally made of bamboo, wood, plastic sheets and palm leaves, according to the workers at the shack.

Utensils, Mattresses, Furniture, Tables as well as electronics like the fridge and sound systems were also destroyed. A gas cylinder has also been reported to explode causing minor injuries but thankfully the other three were saved by the fire brigade.

The shack owners Santana Fernandes and Harish Bhagkar, both residents of Candolim, will give their statements in a couple of days declaring the total loss incurred.

Goa saw an increase in tourism during the last two months but incidents like these add to the losses that COVID has put on a lot of the establishments in the state