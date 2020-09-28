Pathetic Condition of Panaji – Margao Highway Poses Serious Challenge For Daily Commuters

With the onset of monsoon every year, Goa’s roads take a turn for the worst, and this year too, the situation is no different. The condition of Goa’s highway stretches has become deplorable, in particular the stretch at Agaissaim junction on the Panaji-Margao highway.

Other locations across the state too have been witnessing bad road conditions, but the highway stretch at Agaissaim junction continues to be the worst, with people criticizing the state government – in particular the PWD – for these bad conditions across the state.

The ongoing construction of the new Zuari bridge had been going on since 2017 and every monsoon the roads wear out due to various construction activities of the bridge that are being undertaken.

Over the years, state authorities have continued to say that these bad road conditions at this stretch is due to the heavy construction work of the new bridge, however, daily commuters are irked with the lethargic attitude of the officials for not undertaking any temporary measures to improve the roads.

This year, however, the covid-19 pandemic has been used as a blanket excuse.

The situation on both sides of the approach roads of the Zuari bridge continues to be really bad. For commuters from Margao, the stretch gets mucky and completely worn out after the Verna Titan slope downhill towards Cortalim junction. Then, the approach road towards the existing bridge also has been in a dilapidated condition at several places with deep potholes along the already uneven road.

The highway stretch gets really bad for travelers after the Zuari bridge at the Agaissaim junction. Huge crater-like potholes at every foot distance is a regular sight for commuters. This poses daily trouble for people commuting along these wretched roads.

With such bad road conditions, traffic has to move at a very slow bumper to bumper speed. Many, in attempting to avoid the potholes, land in another.

The road conditions – which are not in a proper condition for one to drive on smoothly – also pose serious accident risks for motorcycle bike riders along this highway.

Several commuters have in the past also taken to social media to express their discomfort over these road conditions.

“If even one official had to use this stretch and notice its condition, they would initiate some action, but nothing has been done,” said a daily commuter, adding that in the name of the bridge construction, authorities have failed to improve and maintain the existing infrastructure.

“That stretch is a nightmare and its not at all comfortable to drive on. Cars get damaged, bike riders go through a lot, and also, the rains make it worse. Some solution needs to be drawn immediately,” said another local.

Being the main link for the people of South Goa to the capital city, many commuters use this route daily for work. Also, several emergency services, especially the 108 ambulances ply daily along this highway.

“Several ambulances either get delayed due to small traffic congestions, or they have to drive very slow wasting precious time while shifting patients to hospitals,” said another commuter who cited an example of an ambulance having to struggle through these precarious highway stretch.

Previously, the Cortalim-Goa Velha stretch would see major traffic jams stretching for hours. Although that might have reduced now a bit, the road conditions have become bad. With the covid pandemic at hand, and the already in progress construction of the new bridge, the least commuters are asking is to improve the condition of the roads so as to make it comfortable, at least till a permanent solution is put in place.

Image credits : Narayan Pisurlenkar and Sagun Gawade