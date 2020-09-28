Cuncolim Girl’s Death Registered as Murder; Deceased Boy Prime Facie in Case

The death of 18-year old Anisha Velip from Padi-Cuncolim has been registered as a case of murder by the Goa police after the post-mortem examination conducted today confirmed the case to be homicidal in nature.

South Goa SP Pankaj Kumar Singh disclosed this information today evening, stating that the findings of the post-mortem of the deceased girl were homicidal in nature, and as such, a case of murder will be registered and police will begin their investigations accordingly.

According to the SP South, the prima facie in the case is the 23-year old boy Sarvesh Gaonkar who was also found dead after allegedly having committed suicide.

The post-mortem conducted today on the girl revealed that the girl died due to ‘forceful drowning’ and the injury marks correspond to the same, the police disclosed.

The deceased boy Sarvesh was narrowed down after he was seen around the spot of the incident where Anisha’s body was found. The girl’s parents also confirmed having seen Sarvesh around the girl’s house at the time of Anisha’s death.

Loading...

Later, after a search for the boy, his dead body was found hanging a few meters away from his house in Quepem.

The boy was currently employed at a local factory and the two deceased were friends for around two years.

The incident came to light yesterday afternoon after the girl’s body was found lying near the stream where she had gone to wash clothes. Upon taking her to the Bali primary health center, the girl has declared brought dead.

The police stated that they will probe all angles and will examine any possible motive for the cause of murder. Family relatives and mutual friends will also be examined, the police said.