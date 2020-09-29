Dengue Cases Doubles in Goa This Year; Calangute, Candolim Becomes Hotspot

At a time when the state is battling covid-19 cases, dengue appears to be on the rise along with various parts of the state. The state reportedly has recorded 248 cases of dengue till August end this year. It is almost double what the state recorded during the same period last year.

As per the report, the Vasco area of a state recorded the most cases last year, however, this year, North Goa’s Candolim and Calangute have been reporting higher numbers of dengue infection.

For last year, Goa recorded 141 cases till August end, but this year’s number of 248 cases are almost double.

People coming to the health centers with fever complaints are being tested for dengue and malaria also, besides covid-19, and as such, testing kits have been made available at all primary health centers.

The increase this year in the number of cases has however been in the areas of Candolim and Calangute, while places like Panaji, Vasco, and Margao, which would otherwise detect high cases, have seen a marginal reduction in numbers this year.

Dr. Anant Palyekar, Director in charge of the national vector-borne disease program was quoted as saying that malaria cases in the state are under control.

The rise in dengue cases along the coastal areas can be attributed to the absence of sufficient cleanliness exercises that would otherwise be carried out in regular intervals along these stretches.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall over these months also meant the accumulation of water in several areas, thereby increasing the risk of mosquito breeding.

Dr. Palyekar also stated that this could the effect of the lockdown, as many people were indoors which has led to the breeding of dengue mosquitoes in vicinities around.

Reportedly, within almost every ward of the Candolim area mosquito breeding sites were found. 18 cases of dengue were found in Candolim last month itself, while new numbers continue to be recorded.

Unlike last year, this year, Vasco has reported low cases, which has been due to extensive sanitization and cleaning that was carried out within several areas after covid-19 cases were detected there in early June.